Want to know what books are buzzing? Need a book recommendation? The Sun Prairie Public Library has got you covered!
Each week library staff will share an assortment of great new books, via Facebook Live on the following dates:
Monday, July 27 at 12 noon
Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12 noon
Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 noon
Friday, Aug. 21 at 12 noon
More info at www.facebook.com/sunprairiepubliclibrary
