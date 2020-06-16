Colonial Club’s Strawberry Fest won’t be conquered by COVID-19 this year.
The popular festival is set for Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
But things will be a little different as the event turns into a drive-through/walk-up event. And there won’t be any fresh strawberries for sale but there will be plenty of strawberry shortcake, and strawberry sundaes with Sassy Cow ice cream.
Hot dogs and brats will top off the menu and Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen, Sun Prairie’s downtown brewery, will sell crowlers 32 ounce cans of locally-made suds. There will be Settle Down (American Lager), Lazy Bones (Coffee Cream Ale), Suncrushed (Bavarian Hefeweizen) and Green Wire (IPA).
”Of the beers we’re bringing for the fest the Suncrushed Hefeweizen might pair the best with strawberries,” said C.J. Hall, Full Mile co-owner. “It’s got some banana and vanilla and a touch of clove going on.”
Hall and co-owner Nate Kinderman said it’s an honor to be part of the Colonial Club fundraising event.
In a summer where COVID-19 has canceled festivals, going forward with the 33rd Strawberry Fest is that much sweeter, said Laura Jennings. Colonial Club’s Director of Support Services and Activities.
“Strawberry Fest is for the community—and we know how hard it’s been during the pandemic, so we just want people to come out and enjoy themselves and do something that seems like normal again,” Jennings said.
It will be a drive-through/walk-up social event with all the social-distancing requirements.
The Colonial Club coped with the pandemic by shutting down its building in mid-March to protect seniors who come for programs and activities. But the club is still offering day care service, meal deliveries and other essential services.
Now that Wisconsin’s two and half month “Safer at Home” order was recently lifted, the Colonial Club is offering more services. Jennings said the Colonial Club started appointment-only use of its computer room, exercise room and foot care services recently.
But Jennings said the Colonial Club is months away from being fully open again.
“We re-evaluate it every week, and see what we will be able to do,” said Jennings, of the guidelines issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Centers for Disease Control.
Colonial Club staff have reached out to seniors to cheer them up during the isolation, giving them a call, starting up drive-up popcorn Thursdays and offering Friday breakfasts for a donation.
Colonial Club has also started boosted programming on KSUN and Jennings said ZOOM programs are on the way.
“Our seniors have missed seeing their friends at the Colonial Club, so this is a way that they can see a familiar face,” Jennings said.
Fundraisers, like Strawberry Fest, keep Colonial Club activities and essential services going, so Jennings hopes the community will come out and show its support, especially during this most critical time.
“We want to definitely break even or make a couple of thousand with Strawberry Fest this year,” Jennings said.
Strawberry Fest is Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane in Sun Prairie.
