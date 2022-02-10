Sunshine Place has been awarded a $258,831 grant from the State of Wisconsin through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program.
Grant funds will be used to improve the organization’s services, as well as its capacity to provide equitable support that addresses housing and economic stability.
Funds will support staff and resources over three years to improve coordination between Sunshine Place programs, partner agencies, and community partners to provide more equitable and accessible support to those in need in Sun Prairie.
“We are thrilled to receive funds through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program,” Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said. “We are excited for this opportunity to become a stronger organization and provide the best support possible to those in need in our community.”
Sunshine Place is the primary community resource center providing coordinated support for individuals and families in need in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County. Since beginning operations in 2007, it has grown to meet the needs of Sun Prairie as the community continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state. Through its seven programs and seven partner agencies, Sunshine Place delivers food, clothing, and vital services to provide help with both-day-to-day needs and in times of crisis. For more information, visit sunshineplace.org.