Assembling the live nativity stable

Living Water Church volunteers construct the stable to be used at this year’s live nativity scheduled Dec.18-20 from 5-7 p.m. at Living Water Church, located at 3075 Prospect Drive in the Providence neighborhood.

 Contributed

Celebrate the Spirit of Christmas with your family at a safe and fun Drive-Thru Live Nativity set for Dec. 18-20 from 5-7 p.m, at Living Water Church, located in the Providence neighborhood at 3075 Prospect Drive.

Living Water Church will host a COVID-safe event. From the safety of your own vehicle, you’ll experience the love and peace of the birth of Jesus during this live nativity scene. See the shepherds with their sheep, Jasper the sweet donkey and the three wise men as they visit the stable where Mary and Joseph welcomed the birth of Jesus.

Attendees will also hear the voices of carolers as they welcome the Baby Jesus and receive a hand-made Christmas greeting from Living Water Church.

For more about the church, go online to https://www.livingwaterflows.com/ .

Load comments