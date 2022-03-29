Celebrate National Library Week
April 3-9, 2022
Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Sun Prairie Public Library. The SPPL Foundation will have a card-making table. Patrons can make cards to show their appreciation to the SPPL staff. The Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library will host a membership drive. New members will receive a $5 certificate to the Read Before Book Store that can be used for books, CDs or DVDs.
Library Closed on Sunday, April 17 for Spring Holiday
The library will be closed on Sunday, April 17 for the Spring Holiday. The drive-thru book drops will remain open.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytimes are in full swing, we are offering both virtual and in-person options. Please keep an eye on the website and events calendar for exact days and times! We’re offering a mix of virtual and in-person programs, including: Young Explorers Club, Lego Club, Family Fun, Gaming with Sammy, Tween Book Club, Teen Creativity Club, Teen Book Club, Teen Gaming and more! Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/sppl-kids-page for more information.
Adult Services
Virtual Chair Yoga
Thursday, April 7, 14 & 21 2:30-3:15 p.m.
Discover the ease and stabilization that a simple chair can provide when practicing stretches and traditional yoga poses for 45 minutes in the comfort of your own home! The chair serves as a support to your foundation, allowing you to increase mobility, decrease stress, and minimize aches and pains. You are invited to deepen your relationship to your body, stabilize your mind, and uplift your spirit to experience an overall sense of ease. These classes are appropriate for all fitness levels. Facilitated by certified yoga instructor and Reiki practitioner, Megan Reed. This is a three week series and you may register for any session that suits your schedule, be it one, two, or all three! Beginner’s welcome. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com
Wisconsin Poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff
Tuesday, April 12 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Library Community Room
Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, poet and author of “The Liminal Space” has released her second published book of poems, “The End of the Beginning”. Carrie once again captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin while encapsulating the growth of her life’s journey and exciting next chapter. This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her second book of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Carrie’s newest work is a continuation of beliefs that we can heal by connecting and understanding one another on a deeper level through poetry. Registration required. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Wearing a mask is not required, but strongly recommended.
Backyard Composting
Tuesday, April 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Library Community Room
Come learn the basics of backyard composting! Students from Patrick Marsh Middle School will be presenting on how wasted food affects our community through their school action plan. They will then share home composting best practices so that you can become a food waste warrior too. This will include the do’s and don’ts of composting, along with bin placement and management throughout the year. Attendees will have early access to the city’s first ever compost bin group purchase. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, April 24 3-4 p.m.
A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! This month’s book selection is TBD, please check back for more information. Copies will be available at the library’s Information Desk for those who register, and may also be available in digital formats from Overdrive/Libby or Hoopla. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com
Quan Barry Book Talk
Wednesday, April 27 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Quan Barry, the amazing author of last year’s Big Summer Read, will discuss her new book, “When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East”. Already receiving rave reviews, it is described as “a stunning examination of our individual struggle to retain faith and discover meaning in a fast-changing world, and a paean to Buddhist acceptance of what simply is.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase — and author signature! — courtesy of Mystery to Me, an independent bookstore in Madison.
Born in Saigon and raised on Boston’s north shore, Quan Barry is an award-winning novelist, poet, and playwright. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including The Kenyon Review, Ms. and The New Yorker, and her new play, “The Mytilenean Debate”, recently wrapped up its first live production at the Forward Theater.
Registration is required. Please register on the Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. Wearing a mask is not required, but strongly recommended.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are recommended.
Mondays:
Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird St.
4 — 4:25 p.m.
The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle
4:30 — 4:55 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg St.
5- 5:25 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be holding walk-in vaccine clinics in the library’s Community Room on Fridays 4/8 and 4/15 from 3-5:30 p.m. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. No ID or insurance required, but children 5-17 must have a parent or guardian present. First, second, and booster doses will be offered. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson available while supplies last.