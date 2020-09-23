The memoirs of former first lady Michelle Obama will start off the new Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club. Get ready for a great discussion on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The new Sun Prairie Public Library book club will feature a wide range of contemporary and historical African-American authors.
Sun Prairie residents Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin will lead the book discussions.
The new book club hope to encourage conversations about race. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real!
September’s selection, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama is available at the library for those who register for the online Please call the Sun Prairie Public Library Information Desk at (608) 825-0702 to pick up a copy.
Register online at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.
Future Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club selections and dates:
Oct. 25- “The Mothers” by Brit Bennett
Nov. 23-”The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin and “Between the World and Me” by T-Nehisi Coates
January 2021-
“March” by John Lewis
The Sun Prairie Public Library serves as a dynamic, positive force in the community. emerging library resources and services. Find more info at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.
