The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, June 6• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 9• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, June 10• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Red Hats Luncheon at Nitty Gritty
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
Masks are no longer required at the Colonial Club; however, the club supports anyone wishing to wear a mask.