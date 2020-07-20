St. Albert the Great Catholic Church is hosting two great fundraising events on Friday, July 24. Families of all ages will appreciate an evening of fun while maintaining social distancing.
The Photo Scavenger Hunt is geared toward families with younger children, to work together to win, and travel throughout Sun Prairie. The first 200 participants to sign up will receive a free double scoop Sunday donated from Culver’s.
The Amazing Chase, geared for families with older youth or a group of adults, will bring everyone together to solve clues to locations within the city. The top three teams to solve all the riddles successfully will receive a cash prize. The first-place prize is $100 cash and a stay at the Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells.
“We are trying to help families and friends get out of the house and have some fun while being safe”, said Julie Wiedmeyer, one of the organizers. T
The general public is invited to participate. For more information and to register for this fundraiser, visit saintalberts.org/amazingchase.
