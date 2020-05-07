The DreamBank has gone virtual during the COVID-19 Safer at Home orders to give people inspiration.
DreamBank, an initiative of American Family Insurance, offers free classes and workshops to help people achieve their goals—ranging from healthy living, entrepreneurship and personal enrichment.
May is full of free online workshops, including yoga, activities and communication-skill building.
On May 11, health coach and entrepreneur Michelle Vande Hey will take a deep dive into why you want to achieve your goals –– and what you need to do to reach them.
More info available on the DreamBank Facebook page.
