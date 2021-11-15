Madison Reading Project launches Sun Prairie Community Book Drive

Madison Reading Project is launching its second annual Community Book Drive to fill homes with high-quality books this holiday season. Over 12,000 children will receive new books.
Madison Reading Project staff and volunteers have placed collection bins at locations across Dane County and asking people to consider donating new books, which they’ll distribute to children in need.
Book donation bins are located at the Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie.
“We want all kids to have a brand new book for the holidays,” says Deirdre Steinmetz, Madison Reading Project’s Operation and Program Director. “To expand our reach, we are partnering with the Empty Stocking Club, Boys and Girls Club, and Reach Dane, along with other community programs that will supply books to children before winter break. Our goal is 12,000 new books and knowing our generous communities, we’re confident we will reach that level!”
You can help reach the goal by donating new books, purchasing books from local bookstores, online from Madison Reading Project’s wish list or providing financial support. If your business, friend group or neighborhood would like to support us we can help you organize a book drive.
“We also want to shine a light on our amazing community and encourage people to not only help us collect books but also support local business this winter,” Steinmetz adds. “Our donation bins can be found at participating local businesses across Dane County and we’re encouraging our supporters to purchase books from our Wish List at local bookseller Books4School.”
Book Donation Station locations, the link to make a financial contribution, and complete information about the Community Book Drive visit www.madisonreadingproject.com/communitybookdrive
The drive ends Dec. 15 to ensure books are delivered in a timely manner.
Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect our community with free books and literacy enrichment programs that ignite a love for reading.
