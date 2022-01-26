Kinga Johnson went from painting kids’ faces to painting on paper.
And now customers buy her art from coast to coast.
The Sun Prairie artist uses alcohol-based ink paints to create ethereal abstract and nature scenes tinged with flourishes of gold.
Fans have fallen in love with Aurelian Art by Kinga Johnson on Etsy.
With works of art waiting in her living room to ship out to customers, Johnson is even surprised how her art career has taken off.
Art at heart
Johnson was a creative kid but didn’t really have an outlet to flourish. Growing up in Communist Hungary, art class was an exercise in boredom, she said.
“We would each have one block in front of us that we were supposed to draw for an hour. We were supposed to be quiet and turn in our drawing at the end. That was art class,” Johnson remembered. “But I knew there was more to art than that.”
She found that “more” when she came to the United States as an 18-year-old foreign exchange student and took her first real art class at an Iowa school.
“We used different colors, different lines. I still remember that class, It was amazing,” Johnson said.
Johnson went back to Hungary and instead of pursuing an art career, she decides on studying finance, at her parents’ encouragement. Johnson eventually immigrated to the United States at age 23 after marrying a man she met during her foreign exchange student days. The couple has three kids, and busy with family life, Johnson didn’t think about art too much.
It was at a neighbor’s party that Johnson picked up art again, volunteering to paint kids’ faces with elaborate animal and fantasy designs.
“It was just so awesome when the kids would look at their faces in the mirror and smile,” Johnson said. “I was hooked.”
The volunteer gig changed into a business, on Facebook as Radiant Smiles Face Painting, with word-of-mouth referrals, and was going strong until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
With her creative outlet of face painting shut down, Johnson switched and found the perfect medium in alcohol-based paints.
“Alcohol ink is uncontrollable and flows,” Johnson said. “It lets you create in a way that is unexpected and not so exact. It freed me up and it was kind of fun. I have never had that before.”
Johnson started watching YouTube videos to learn about alcohol ink and other art techniques, picking up skills quickly.
Not satisfied with just decorating walls with art, she branched out to “practical pieces.”
One of her most popular art pieces is resin tables inspired by agate geodes. Johnson puts down resin, then uses a heat gun to guide the colors, and then adds quartz and other rocks to create a natural effect.
“The tables are luxurious and so pretty,” Johnson said. “It is a neat art piece to have in a house.”
There are also resin clocks and succulent plant holders graced with Johnson’s signature designs.
Johnson’s light-filled home art studio-she laughs at the grandeur of that description—shares space with her kids’ play space. The walls are hopscotched with Johnson and her daughter’s art, notes, and cards. Alcohol ink pens are corralled in holders until Johnson takes one out.
Just like painting kids’ faces at backyard parties, Johnson is motivated by bringing happiness to others.
“I try to imagine my customer’s faces when they receive one of my art pieces and are happy with it," Johnson said. "It makes me happy to brighten someone’s day.”
As a young girl in Hungary sitting in art class, Johnson couldn’t imagine that art would inhabit such a large part of her life, and help her create a flourishing business. It is still pretty amazing, she says, as she encourages others.
“You just have to keep going every day and find something you like,” Johnson added. “You have got to take that first step and see what happens. You can’t be afraid of that first step.”
Find Aurelian Art by Kinga Johnson on Etsy, Instagram @art.aurelian, and on Facebook at facebook.com/bykingajohnson