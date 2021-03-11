Schumacher Farm is set for 2021 events

 By Rona Neri Schumacher Farm

Schumacher Farm, a Dane County Park just east of Waunakee, has released its 2021 event calendar with a mix of virtual and on site programing.

April

1     Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm

7     Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am

8     Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm

14   Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am

15   Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm

21   Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am

22   Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm

25   Springtime at the Farm 

May 

4      Archery Lessons (1st session)

7-8   Waunakee Garage Sale

11    Archery Lessons (1st session)

16    Native Shrub Planting, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot

18    Archery Lessons (1st session)

22    Soap-Making Workshop

25    Archery Lessons (1st session)

30    Volunteer Appreciation Party 

June

1      Archery Lessons (1st session)

12    Music Festival 

20    Summertime at the Farm

21    Chicken Wrangler Workshop 

25    Prairie Work Party, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot

July

17    Moth Theatre & Night Hike

19    Chicken Wrangler Workshop, 4 - 5 pm 

24    Prairie Work Party, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot

26    Archery Lessons (2nd session)

27    Archery Lessons (2nd session)

28    Archery Lessons (2nd session)

29    Archery Lessons (2nd session)

30    Archery Lessons (2nd session)

August

15    Prairie Work Party, 10am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot

16    Chicken Wrangler Workshop, 4 - 5 pm

17    Nature Photography Workshop 

September

  3    Prairie Work Party, 10am -12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot  

12    Heritage Fest 

October

16    Broom-Making Workshop

23    Family Halloween 

November

 7    Autumn at the Farm

20   Holiday Wreath-Making with Nature 

December

4-5  Christmas Teas 

The 40-acre farmstead, called Schumacher Farm Park, was gifted to the Dane County Parks Commission in 1978 by Marcella Schumacher Pendall, the only child of Henry Schumacher. The original farmhouse and barn built by Henry Schumacher in 1908 are accompanied by outbuildings of the same era, donated to the park from local farms. The property features trails through a 10-acre restored prairie that sits on a hilltop with a beautiful view of Waunakee and even a glimpse of the State Capitol Building. Grounds are open year-round.

The park represents a view into what life was like during the 1920s-1930s and offers a representation of Dane County’s heritage through preservation, restoration, education and nature conservation.

For more information, visit https://schumacherfarmpark.org.

