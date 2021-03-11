Schumacher Farm is set for 2021 events

Schumacher Farm, a Dane County Park just east of Waunakee, has released its 2021 event calendar with a mix of virtual and on site programing.
April
1 Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm
7 Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am
8 Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm
14 Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am
15 Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm
21 Virtual Chair Yoga, 11 - 11:30 am
22 Virtual Mat Yoga, 7 - 8 pm
25 Springtime at the Farm
May
4 Archery Lessons (1st session)
7-8 Waunakee Garage Sale
11 Archery Lessons (1st session)
16 Native Shrub Planting, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot
18 Archery Lessons (1st session)
22 Soap-Making Workshop
25 Archery Lessons (1st session)
30 Volunteer Appreciation Party
June
1 Archery Lessons (1st session)
20 Summertime at the Farm
25 Prairie Work Party, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot
July
17 Moth Theatre & Night Hike
19 Chicken Wrangler Workshop, 4 - 5 pm
24 Prairie Work Party, 10 am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot
26 Archery Lessons (2nd session)
27 Archery Lessons (2nd session)
28 Archery Lessons (2nd session)
29 Archery Lessons (2nd session)
30 Archery Lessons (2nd session)
August
15 Prairie Work Party, 10am - 12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot
16 Chicken Wrangler Workshop, 4 - 5 pm
September
3 Prairie Work Party, 10am -12 pm, meet at visitor's center parking lot
October
16 Broom-Making Workshop
November
7 Autumn at the Farm
20 Holiday Wreath-Making with Nature
December
4-5 Christmas Teas
The 40-acre farmstead, called Schumacher Farm Park, was gifted to the Dane County Parks Commission in 1978 by Marcella Schumacher Pendall, the only child of Henry Schumacher. The original farmhouse and barn built by Henry Schumacher in 1908 are accompanied by outbuildings of the same era, donated to the park from local farms. The property features trails through a 10-acre restored prairie that sits on a hilltop with a beautiful view of Waunakee and even a glimpse of the State Capitol Building. Grounds are open year-round.
The park represents a view into what life was like during the 1920s-1930s and offers a representation of Dane County’s heritage through preservation, restoration, education and nature conservation.
For more information, visit https://schumacherfarmpark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.