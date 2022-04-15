10 Years Ago
April 12, 2012
Pictured in this issue, Ron Wright from the Sun Prairie Lions Club talked with 6- and 7-year-olds before the start of the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt in Angell Park on Saturday, April 7.
In less than a week, Sun Prairie resident Jim Blachowicz will be representing his father, Bruno and the millions of others living with Alzheimer’s disease when he takes his place on the starting line March 16 for the 116th Boston Marathon.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Fire and EMS Departments from Marshall, Deforest, Blooming Grove, Sun Prairie and Waunakee responded to a structure fire at 5273 Reiner Road in the Town of Burke on April 9 at approximately 11:35 a.m. The structure was a house that had been divided into two apartment units.
When it comes to which of the state’s 72 counties is the healthiest, St. Croix County is tops. Dane County almost made the top 10 with a rank of 11 while Jefferson County was ranked 33rd and Columbia County came in a few spots lower at 40.
More than a year after fate dealt them a cruel blow with a fire that gutted the building, Sir Hobo’s has reopened for business, and about the only things that have stayed the same are its name and the owners committed to quality dining in Sun Prairie for more than two decades.
DEATHS: James R. (Houlie) Pixler, 62, March 27; Catherine “Katie” Endres Spangler Wagner, 88, April 4; Delores L. Cremer, 78, April 5; Glen Edward “Cal” Callin, 75, April 5; Donald L. Sekorky, April 8.
25 Years Ago
April 17, 1997Pet owners interested in contributing to the new Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area are invited to attend the Fence for Fido Party on Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to early afternoon at the new exercise area, located off South Bird Street.
The costs to restore Ashley Field will total at least $48,000, exceeding a $36,000 projection, according to a school board decision Monday night.
The City of Sun Prairie has been named Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation – the fourth year in which the city has received the national designation.
Zeno A. Weisensel and Betty J. Wilcos will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the Round Table. They were married May 1, 1947 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
DEATHS: Mary I. Bleecker, 75, April 9; Buell Dull, 70, April 13; Dirk Ebeling, 94, June 19; Jean D. Irwin, 68, April 8; Evelyn L. Midthun, 87, April 10; Roger K. Salzwedel, 68, April 8.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1972Joe Steffes has resigned as City Engineer to take a job in Madison.
John Mulcahey and Jackie Hogg were chosen king and queen of the prom.
The Jaycettes sponsored a worry clinic for women on Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. August Bauman will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary April 23.
At the Honorary Recognition banquet in the Memorial Union April 19, Mrs. Baumann will receive the university’s highest citizen award for service to agriculture and rural living.
The museum opens for the summer May 7. New drapes have been provided by the Junior Women’s Club and a display of early farm tools is being arranged for the lower-level room.
A new office for the Evergreen Savings and Loan Co. is being constructed on Windsor Street, near Schiller Drive. Bur Ethan, manager, and Mary Leitzke make up the staff.
Dorothy Jorgensen has sold the Heick Moving Co. to Tom Groth of Monona. Mrs. Jorgensen’s grandfather started the company 87 years ago as a horse and dairy operation.
The BandoRama will be held at the high school this Thursday evening, featuring 350 students in the band program. On the same evening, the play “Alice in Wonderland” opens.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Nellen, April 14; Mr. and Mrs. J. Edward Phillips, April 14; Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Zimmerman, April 12. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Koch, April 12; Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Lee, April 5; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hall, March 12.
DEATH: Mrs. William Zimmerman, 66, Friday.
75 Years Ago
April 17, 1947At the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting J.M. Alberts, area planning engineer of the state spoke of the need for orderly development along a preconceived plan. Traffic problems and zoning were also discussed.
On Friday evening, the seniors will present their class play, “Little Women.”
Reuths will hold a grand opening of the new supermarket April 28. The store has been completely remodeled and redecorated and will use the self-service system. Also, the store is a local dealer for radios, refrigerators, gas electric stoves, vacuum cleaners and Columbia records, as well as all food items and a few dry good items.
Harry O. Miller, Union Street, has taken over the Standard Oil bulk station route formerly operated by R.E. (Dick) Randles.
Paul A. Robinson has returned to the chairmanship of the Dane County Board.
Orvis B. Ulvestad has taken over the tank route of the Dane County Co-op recently operated by Leo Frey.
WEDDINGS: Marion Ann Klein and Justus J. Svetnicka, April 12; Mrs. Margaret Beers and Stanley Coughlin, Wednesday; Mary Ann Weisensel and William Wipperfurth, April 10.
100 Years Ago
April 20, 1922For the first time in the history of Dane County, women jurors may be serving on a trial involving a charge of first-degree murder. Up to this time, women were serving only on juries related to lesser charges.
Sun Prairie plans to have a baseball team this year in the Tri-County League. The year, the clubs can use home players living either in town or the surrounding area.
The body of Elmer Peterson, who died overseas, left Jersey City Tuesday night, and will arrive in Madison Friday night. He was one of the first to enlist in this locality and was the first to give up his life for the cause (World War I). The local Legion is named in his memory.
Dirt roads are impassible at present in many parts of the state. Hwy 19 between Watertown and
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Fisher, April 16; Mr. and Mrs. Christ Drengson, April 4.
DEATH: Lena Schumann, 73, Friday.
125 Years Ago
April 15, 1897Valentine Scheurell has opened a watch, clock and jewelry shop in the Sun Prairie House block.
The market report lists butter at 15 cents per pound and eggs at eight cents per dozen.
A meeting of the recently organized court of Catholic Foresters will be held in the M.W.A. hall under Lewis’s drugstore Wednesday evening, March 21.
Baby carriages with large wheels and the suspended umbrella-like roof are advertised for sale at Johnson’s Furniture store for $3.50 and up.
At the store of C.L. Long & Son, dill pickles in bulk sell for 10 cents per quart and fine roasted coffee is priced at 16 cents a pound.
The Village Board took a business stroll over the village the fore part of the week, inspecting the sidewalks of the town and have concluded that there are but few walks that are not in need of repair. They will hereafter strictly enforce the ordinance regarding such repairs, so that you who have faulty walks take warning. (Each property owner must keep his walks in good repair.)
Although Sun Prairie, so far, has escaped the visits of night marauders, nearly all the surrounding cities and villages have been visited by burglars during the past two weeks, which shows that there is a systematic movement in this line. Nearly every spring and fall the towns of Southern Wisconsin are visited by a gang of sneak thieves and year by year they return. There are very few cases of capture in comparison to the number of thefts perpetrated.
DEATHS: Thomas Bewick, 75, this morning. William Coffey, 56, Saturday.