Sun Prairie girl wins Dane County Ag in the Classroom essay contest

Emma Eastwood won the Dane County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest competing against 4th and 5th graders across the county.
The 2020-2021 Wisconsin Essay Contest topic was “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?”
The topic was based off of the 2021 Book of the Year entitled: "Full of Beans- Henry Ford Grows a Car," written by Peggy Thomas. Each year, Wisconsin 4th & 5th grade students are eligible to participate and the topic changes each year based on a Wisconsin Ag Product.
Emma Eastwood's entry will be forwarded on to the district level where her essay will be in consideration for the district winner. Each district winner will then be evaluated where an overall state winner will be selected.