Makes ABOUT 3 CUPS
Ingredients
STAR-SPANGLED SALSA:
1 pint fresh blueberries
4 ounces Burnett Dairy Mozzarella cheese, diced (about 1 cup)
1 cup chopped sweet red bell pepper
1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1/4 cup minced fresh basil
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Juice of 1 medium lime
Salt and pepper to taste
TORTILLA CHIPS:
2 packages (10 ounces each) yellow and red corn tortillas (6 inches)
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt to taste
Paprika, optional
Instructions
Star-Spangled Salsa:
Coarsely chop 1 cup blueberries. Combine chopped and whole blueberries with the next six ingredients in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving.
Tortilla Chips:
Heat oven to 350°F. Cut tortillas with star cookie cutters, about 2 inches. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Brush stars on both sides with olive oil; season with salt to taste and paprika if desired. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool on wire racks. Serve chips with salsa.
--Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
