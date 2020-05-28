Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad (2020)
This June Dairy Month recipe includes Greek yogurt and blue cheese crumbles along with the spicy tang of Buffalo wing sauce to give your pasta salad an unexpected fire. Samplers may want to keep another favorite amber Wisconsin beverage on hand to help quench the fire.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

SERVINGS 8-10

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) uncooked bow tie pasta

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

3 cups chopped celery

2 cups shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped green onions

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 cups Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® Cheese Crumbles, divided (9 ounces)

Pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine the pasta, chicken, celery, carrots and green onions in a large bowl.

Whisk the yogurt, wing sauce and garlic powder in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup blue cheese. Season with pepper to taste.

Pour over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving. Gently fold in remaining blue cheese just before serving.

