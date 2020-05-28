Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
SERVINGS 8-10
Ingredients
1 package (12 ounces) uncooked bow tie pasta
3 cups shredded cooked chicken
3 cups chopped celery
2 cups shredded carrots
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cups Roth Original Buttermilk Blue® Cheese Crumbles, divided (9 ounces)
Pepper to taste
Instructions
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine the pasta, chicken, celery, carrots and green onions in a large bowl.
Whisk the yogurt, wing sauce and garlic powder in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup blue cheese. Season with pepper to taste.
Pour over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until serving. Gently fold in remaining blue cheese just before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.