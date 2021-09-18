The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
Colonial Club is following the Public Health Madison Dane County COVID-19 mask mandate effective Aug. 19. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, September 20
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, September 21
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Book Reading by Bernie Saunders – Grace of Ordinary Days 1 p.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 23
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Hyland Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, September 24
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Bocce Ball 9:30 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers needed! The Colonial Club has several weekly meal delivery routes available and office receptionist roles available. For a couple hours a week, you can help Colonial Club continue to serve senior adults throughout northeastern Dane County. Contact Laura by phone at 608-837-4611 orby email at ljennings@colonialclub.org if interested or for more information.