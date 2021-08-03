Kyle Ketelsen is in regular demand by the world’s leading opera companies and orchestras. In the past year, he has sung leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Zurich Opera, Hamburg Opera, and Washington National Opera.
Ketelsen makes his home in Sun Prairie with his wife and teenage children. He sang with Madison Opera early in his career – including at the very first Opera in the Park in 2002 and again at this year’s Opera in the Park on July 24 at Garner Park in Madison.
A special delayed stream of Opera in the Park will be available on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Central at YouTube.com/MadisonOpera. The link is available at madisonopera.org and through social media channels. This summer’s concert stars soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo Rehanna Thelwell, tenor Andrew Stenson, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen. will perform music by Mozart, Donizetti, Gounod, Puccini, Schubert, Elgar, von Weber, Gershwin, Sondheim, and more.