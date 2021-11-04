Sun Prairie's American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Drive Nov. 11

Sun Prairie’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 will distribute poppies on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Sun Prairie Pick N Save, Metro Market and St. Vincent DePaul.
The funds raised are distributed to local veterans, VA Hospitals, Camp American Legion, Badger Honor Flight, wreaths for the veterans cemetery at King, and meals on Father’s Day at veterans nursing facilities.
Please be generous and donate what you can. Honor our veterans service by donating and wearing a poppy on Veterans Day.
After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front lines.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion.