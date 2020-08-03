Remembering a legacy

On Friday, June 24, 2020 the Sun Prairie Optimist Club lost their last surviving active charter member, Orville Frank (Orv). The club was chartered in 1967. “We lost a wonderful, kind, generous, compassionate man”, according to President Adam Schleicher. Orv was a genuine Optimist that exemplified the Optimist Creed. He enjoyed talking and was always a positive influence. The Sun Prairie Optimist club currently has an Orville Frank Scholarship that is given to a senior every year. The club changed the name about three years ago to honor their only charter member. The club will continue with this scholarship. However, in remembrance of his legacy, the club will now have two scholarships in his name.
Past Optimist members and current members have been sharing memories about Orv.
Here are a few of those memories.
Orville Frank was a kind, thoughtful person and a charter member of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club which was formed in October of 1967 with over 30 Sun Prairie men active in the business community. The group met every Wednesday at noon at Herreman’s Supper Club. Orv served as secretary/treasurer for over 20 years because there was no one more honest than Orv. In the early 80’s an effort was made by several members to invite women as members. Orv was one of the leaders and strongly supported this move by the club. It was one of the best moves for the club as it strengthened the group and diversified its membership. Orv loved his wife, Ruth, dearly and fondly talked about her on many occasions. He loved his sons and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to update the members on their accomplishments. We will greatly miss our dear friend. However, we know he led an exemplary life and went straight to heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ruth and the rest of the Frank family.
Gary Hebl
We are truly fortunate to have met Orv Frank. As our last charter member for our Optimist Group we learned so much through him. The wealth of knowledge and his passion for serving kids in our community was inspiring. When I first met Orv in 2017, the one thing that stood out was his smile. He was always happy and content to go to our meetings every week. It was very impressive that after 50-plus years in the club, Orv would rarely miss a meeting. He took time to listen to everyone there. We hope that through the scholarship program we can continue his legacy in helping young kids achieve their education goals.
Joanna A. Cervantes
When I joined the Sun Prairie Optimist Club this past winter, I was not aware that my husband’s uncle, Orville Frank was a charter member of the group. When I later learned this, I was honored to be following in his foot steps. I remember when I first met Orville while teaching at Sun Prairie High School. He was such a friendly positive face delivering the school mail each day, a true optimist in spirit. Later when I got to know him as Uncle Orville, I always enjoyed conversations with him at family gatherings. He always had a list of questions for me about life and he actively listened to my thoughts and shared his too. I am so grateful to be a part of the Optimist Club and carry on a part of his legacy.
Tracy Bever Frank
Orville was a humble, extremely nice man. He was not pretentious, he was a hard worker. Say you needed something and Orville quietly went to do what you needed. Without needing recognition. We were fortunate to have known him and have him in our Optimist Club in Sun Prairie.
Carol Esser
Orv was so welcoming to me when I first joined the club. His demeanor was so positive. I always enjoyed his insight and knowledge of the club. He was so kind to everyone.
Maureen Crombie
Orv always exemplified the Optimist spirit. He had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. His passing is a great loss to the Optimists and to the community. Rest In Peace.
Kurt Kneiss
I am very sorry to hear this. Orv and his wife Ruth were very welcoming to me when I joined the Optimist club and are just the sort of kind and generous people a community needs to call itself a community. Rest in Peace my friend.
Tony Rodriquez
Orv’s legacy will be carried on and will not be forgotten with the Sun Prairie Optimist Club.
