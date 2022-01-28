Sorry, an error occurred.
Colonial Club will start up bingo, in-person lunches, and other activities on Jan. 31 after a brief suspension during the omicron COVID surge.
Non-essential activities were suspended on Jan. 6 to help protect staff, visitors and to focus on essential activities, Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said.
The Colonial Club provides essential services for seniors in an adult day care center, case management, home-delivered meals, supportive home care and other services.
Monday’s restart of activities include walking, music classes, computer tutoring and a return to in-person lunches.
Colonial Club is following Dane County Mask Mandate policy.
