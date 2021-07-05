MOVE4BGC benefits Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

Support the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County by participating in the MOVE4BGC on Saturday, July 17 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Farms Park
Bike, run, walk or participate virtually with any activity. There are multiple routes to pick from, all starting at McKee Farms Park.
This year the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County needs your support to help raise $1.2 million to establish and maintain a Skilled Trades Training Center, offering young adults a career in skilled trades such as plumbing, carpentry, HVAC, and more. This program will transform lives, create generational change within families, and promote equity in Dane County.
Register now! https://give.classy.org/MOVE4BGC