Explore Wisconsin's history in a new way

The Wisconsin State Historical Society is excited to announce the 2021 season at historic sites and museums.
To start the season, the Madeline Island Museum will join Black Point Estate & Gardens, Circus World, Old World Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Historical Museum is welcoming guests for general admission and special experiences. Visit the Wisconsin Historical sites online to plan your visit today!
Offerings include a legends and landmarks of Lake Geneva Walking tour--engaging 90 minute, 1.5 mile guided tour through Lake Geneva's beautiful and historic downtown and Maple Park neighborhoods. Enjoy all the fun of a summer camp on your own schedule this summer at Old World Wisconsin with the site’s new Summer Camp Kits. With these kits, you and your young historians, storytellers, and explorers will take control of your own adventures through time.
The Society is committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, members, and staff. First Capitol, H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum, Pendarvis, Reed School, Stonefield, Villa Louis, and Wade House remain temporarily closed for public programming as many of our team members continue to help the state of Wisconsin’s frontline efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.