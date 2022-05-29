The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, May 30Closed for Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday, May 31• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Massage 9 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 2• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Madison Hochunk Trip leaves 12:30 p.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, June 3• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Masks are no longer required; however, the club supports anyone wishing to wear a mask.
To learn more about the Colonial Club, go online to colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.