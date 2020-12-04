Patrick Marsh School's Panther Club launches toy drive

This holiday season, help spread joy by donating new toys to Patrick Marsh Middle School’s Panther Pack club toy drive. Donations can be dropped off at The Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie (232 Windsor St, open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday) or at Patrick Marsh Middle School (1351 Columbus St.) Dec. 7-18. All toys will be donated to The Boys and Girls Club or to PMMS families. For ideas and convenience, come check out our registry at Target under Panther Pack or go to tgt.gifts/PMMStoydrive. ‘Tis the season of giving, so let’s help spread some holiday cheer!
