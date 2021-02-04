Go global with Pakistani dessert demonstration

Discover the deliciousness of world cuisine. Join the Sun Prairie Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for a virtual cooking demonstration with local chef, Huma Siddiqui. She’ll demonstrate how to make two of her favorite Pakistani desserts: Ras-Malai, baked ricotta with sugar, green cardamoms, and almonds and puff pastry sticks sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Recipe will be shared with registrants.
This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom login information, register on the events page on www.sunlib.org.
Siddiqui is the original founder of White Jasmine LLC. and is inspired by her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan.
“Food is a unique bridge between cultures and tend to carry the traditions through generations. The power of food and culture is the common thread in every part of the world. When recipes are handed down from one generation to another, it is critical to recognize the subtle elements of this process. There is much more to it than a few traditional recipes — memories are shared over the dinner table more often than just food,” Siddiqui said.
