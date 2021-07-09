The BUS-eum History Tour rides into Sun Prairie

A new historical exhibit is traversing the American Heartland this summer. A mobile museum in a retrofitted school bus, the “BUS-eum,” offers insights into America’s present problems by revisiting parallel historical events. With first-person accounts of social issues of lasting relevance, presented against colorful backdrops, it features unique artifacts and evocative props.
The BUS-eum highlights five significant themes from America’s history: the pandemic of 1918, anti-German hysteria during WWI, Prohibition-era bootlegging in rural America, the “Second Wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s and farmer-led rebellions during the Great Depression.
Born on a century farm in Northcentral Iowa, BUS-eum Director Dr. Michael Luick-Thrams has a Ph.D. from Humboldt Universität, Berlin.
“By examining this shared heritage anew, we can see our origins and our possible fates in a new light: In seeking them, we might find us,” says Luick-Thrams.
He splits his time between the United States and Germany. He also teaches at Universität Erfurt and directs “Haus der Spuren,” a museum in Thüringen’s Bad Langensalza, which focuses on US-German relations, 1933-48.
On Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14, the “BUS-eum” will be stationed at the Sun Prairie Public Library, and open for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 6p.m. each day.
There, visitors can view exhibits and related videos. Throughout each showing, repeating programs explore “Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” five “Hidden or Forbidden” subchapters of 20th-century American social history.
Additionally, Dr. Luick-Thrams will offer two presentations in the library. On July 13 at 1 p.m. he will present on the 1920s KKK and Race Riots, and on July 14 at 3 p.m. he will talk about the Cow Wars and Other Farmer Rebellions of the Great Depression.
This non-profit, educational resource is made possible by on-going support from Vander Haag’s Inc. of Spencer, Iowa; and is brought to the Sun Prairie Library with generous funding from the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.