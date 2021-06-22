Sun Prairie author releases new novel

Rex Owens’ newest novel “The Life and Times of Rowan Daly” was inspired by a National Public Radio piece on the Pack Horse Librarian Project during the Great Depression. This project was specifically created by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) to help women find employment and improve the literacy of eastern Kentucky.
The story begins in 1934 when the main character, Rowan Daly, loses her beloved Eli in a mining disaster. Soon after, she joins the Pack Horse Librarian Project, changing her future and giving her a life she could never have imagined.
It’s not surprising that this topic made its way into Owens’ work as libraries are near and dear to the authors’ heart. He serves as the president of both the Dane County Library Services Board and the Sun Prairie Public Library Board.
“The pack horse library program details in Owens’ historical fiction novel are captivating and educational,” says award-winning author Valerie Biel. “This is an extremely well-researched novel that takes us into intriguing and difficult decades in U.S. history, beginning in the Great Depression and moving through the challenges of the home front during World War II and into the strife of the Civil Rights Movement.”
Retired teacher Frank Peot says that the book is “an irresistible read. Drama, suspense, pathos, love, and a sense of triumph reigns in this story. Rowan is a character you will love along with her dear friend, Florence.”
Anna Taylor, Public Service Librarian at the Sun Prairie Public Library, says, “‘The Life and Times of Rowan Daly’ is wonderfully written and meticulously researched, Rowan is a heroine to root for; Florence impossible not to love. This just may be Owens’ best book yet.”
Owens’ previous novels include the titles in the Irish Troubles Series; “Murphy’s Troubles,” “Out of Darkness,” and “Dead Reckoning,” which were also inspired by real-world events, but this time Ireland’s Irish Republican Army history served as the inspiration. All of Owens’ novels explore motives in making life-changing decisions and common themes in our human journey.
To learn more about Rex Owens, please visit his website at www.RexOwens.us