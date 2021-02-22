Join the Community Fitness Challenge

Sun Prairie has the chance to win a statewide community fitness challenge if residents sign up and exercise during March.

The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks/trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition!

All active minutes count (not just running/walking), so let’s get moving Sun Prairie. The winning community will receive a trophy, and all participants receive a T-shirt. While its recommend to exercise 200 minutes a week, but there are no requirements and no awards given for personal goals so that you can customize it based on your needs.

All participants will have access to a Google Form where you will enter your minutes for each week by Monday morning at 10 a.m. The link to the form will be emailed to all registered participants on March 1. The numbers for each community will be sent out to all community representatives on Mondays to encourage the community to keep moving.

Registration is now open.

Challenge runs from March 1-31

Registration deadline is March 14

All ages welcome.

Register for course 1258832.1 Be Active Wisconsin — Community Fitness Challenge Spring — 2021 on the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department website, rec.cityofsunprairie.com.

