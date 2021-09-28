Artful Wine Walk set for Sept. 30

The annual Artful Wine Walk event is set for Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5-8:30 p.m. at downtown Sun Prairie businesses.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District’s event promotes and showcases unique shops, bars and restaurants, and specialty businesses throughout downtown Sun Prairie.
Over 25 participating business will be pouring 1 oz. samples of up to two flavors of wine to event attendees.
Tickets can be purchased online at artfulwinewalk.eventbrite.com or by searching “Sun Prairie Artful Wine Walk” on Eventbrite’s website. Standard event tickets are $35; designated driver tickets $10. Designated drivers receive appetizers, business specials and activities offered to participants.
The event and participating businesses will follow Dane County Public Health COVID 19 health orders.
BID Board Chair and owner of Glass Nickel Pizza, Adam Bougie, is looking forward to another great year for the event.
“Downtown Sun Prairie is excited to host Artful Wine Walk,” Bougie said. “It’s a great way to get to know customers better and build relationships with the community.”
In addition to sampling wine, participating downtown Sun Prairie businesses have a variety of activities and promotions planned for event attendees. Promotional offers and activities include live music, discounts, free appetizers and more.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie