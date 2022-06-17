10 Years Ago June 21, 2012
On Tuesday, June 19, Sun Prairie City Council President Zach Weber read a proclamation from Mayor John Murray congratulated the Sun Prairie High School baseball and softball teams for their WIAA Division 1 State Championship tournament appearances.
The annual Road Apples Car Show, set for Saturday, June 30 at Angell Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer Sun Prairie residents an up close and personal look at cars from decades gone by, including street rods from the 30s and 40s and muscle cars from the 60s and 70s.
Sun Prairie residents James and Angela Ackley, Steve Bartlett, Nick Conrad, and Nicole Thoma joined the ranks of Sun Prairie Rotary Service Above Self award winners. Service Above Self began in 2001 to recognize individuals who exemplify the principles of Rotary and foster the ideas of service and high ethical standards in business, personal and community life.
As Sun Prairie High School Class of 2012 graduate Cole McCloskey crossed the graduation stage on Friday, June 8, and accepted his diploma from district staff, he also gave back to the school. He presented Sun Prairie Athletics and Activities Director Jim McClowry with a check for $500 that night, to be used to support the school’s new Ultimate Frisbee Club.
The Soggy Prairie Boys, all Sun Prairie High School alumni, performed for more than 500 people during the City of Sun Prairie’s first 2012 Concerts in the Park series concert held Friday, June 15 at Wetmore Park.
DEATH: Roger L. Reichert, June 16.
25 Years Ago
June 19, 1997
The 1997 Sun Prairie High School baseball team won the school’s third WIAA state baseball championship last week, with a 6-5 nine-inning victory over Eau Claire.
Lightning on Sunday night struck two trees in Sun Prairie, shattering two windows in a Columbus Street home. The two trees will have to be removed.
Deputy Police Chief Carl Wilkinson received American Legion Post 333’s Ted Chase Police Officer of the Year Award on Monday. The award, which recognizes the police officer who best exemplifies the traits and characteristics of a good police officer, is named for the former mayor and Post 333 member.
A plea to allow the use of the city’s outdoor warning sirens for fire calls during the day in summer and fall months was authorized Tuesday by the Sun Prairie City Council’s committee of the whole.
WEDDING: Carol Lynn Oertel and William Michael Hart, June 7.
BIRTHS: Girls to Debbie and Greg Carlson, June 9; Theresa and Ritchie Dushack, June 12; Jenifer and Wane Engelbrecht, recently; Tim and Chris Kovalaske, June 12; Tracy and Maurice Reuter, June 15; Lisa Will and Michael Buss, June 12. Boys to Holly and Gary Dinga, June 10; Christine Gilbert and Dave Brausen, June 16; Kathy and Eric Johnson, June 15.
DEATHS: Calmine Constance Fae Cushman Foley, 54, May 29. Anita C. Scheuerell, 92, June 10.
50 Years Ago
June 15, 1972The high school band returned home this last weekend with the Midwest National Championship Trophy. They won the honor by competing at Rock Falls, Ill., and winning first place in concert, parade, and field competition. Raymond Hawkinson and Donald Lierman are the directors.
Council approval was given for the Renk-Navaiser development of about 69 acres north of highway 19 adjourning the Capehart development.
An interview with three Sun Prairie youths indicates that because of boredom about 50 percent of young people experiment with drugs here.
Trudy Laper is leaving for Europe on June 27 from O’Hare Field with a Civilization and Culture Tour Group guided by two professors of Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minn.
The Red Barn, a resale shop at 815 West Main Street is now open for business.
The Rev. Donald J. Wiecki is the new pastor at St. Albert the Great Church, replacing the Rev. Eugene Graham, who is now at Reedsburg.
Jackie Martin is the new Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters.
A feature tells of the foster homes for animals operated by Mr. Betty Haberman.
WEDDINGS: Dianne Hoepker and Bernard Quinn, June 10; Cheryl Jean Anderson and John Vegter, June 10; Debra Williams and Gary Gehrke, May 20.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hughes, June 15; Mr. and Mrs. Louis Steger, June 16; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bahlow, June 16; Mr. and Mrs. James Culberson, June 17. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. James Batz, June 18.
DEATH: Sister Mary Theophora Flint, 81, Wednesday.
75 Years Ago
June 19, 19471st Lt. Robert G. Fessler, 29, was one of the 12 Army men killed early Sunday when their plane hurtled into the granite face of Hawks Mountain near Springfield, Vt. Lt. Fessler has spent his childhood here and then moved to Madison with his parents two years ago.
Lawrence Frey of East Bristol purchased the Deansville Garage. The former owner, Martin Luther, has not announced his plans.
Captain Charles Weorpl returned to Camp Stoneman, Calif., after spending a furlough with his parents.
St. Joseph Congregation in East Bristol will mark its Centennial this Sunday, June 22. The present beautiful and built church was dedicated in 1890. The school and sisters house were erected in 1905. The Rev. Paul L. Grosse is the present pastor.
William F. Renk recently attended the board of directors meeting of the American Hapshire Sheep Association, held in Detroit.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Frey celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary June 15.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Paul R. Fehrman, June 14; Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Wagner, June 13. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vinje, June 14.
DEATH: Ralph Westbye, 37, Saturday.
100 Years AgoJune 22, 1922Sun Prairie is planning a Fourth of July celebration bigger and better than ever.
The local canning factory started Saturday. The early pack of peas promises to be a good crop.
Our Chatauqua will be here on July 10 for a stay of four days. There will be eight performances: one in the afternoon, and one in the evening of each day. The performances will be a variety of educational lectures, music, and dramatic entertainment. The play to be presented is “Peg O’ My Heart.” One of the lecturers is J.C. Sanders, ex-warden of the Iowa penitentiary.
The M.J. Dott property, now occupied by Dott and Krause, has now been sold to Frank Reininger, who will take possession July 5.
Misses Ruth and Kathryn Manley, who have been teaching in Beloit for the past two years, have returned to their home here for the summer. They have accepted positions to teach in the Keahua territory of Hawaii for the coming school year and are scheduled to sail from San Francisco on Aug. 23.
BIRTH: A girl to Rev. and Mrs. Theodore Thurow, Thursday.
DEATH: Mrs. Alfred Nelson, 20, June 12.
125 Years Ago
June 17, 1897This issue is missing from the volumes of the Star Countryman.