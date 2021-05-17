The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road and remain silent during the ride. There are no registration fees.
The ride, which is held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Sun Prairie Moves is not organizing a group ride, rather, we want to encourage you share your pictures and stories on the Sun Prairie Moves Facebook event page.