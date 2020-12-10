When the holidays come to a close, chances are you’ll have some fond memories to hold onto. What you don’t want is to look back on the 2020 holidays and say “I wish I’d been kinder.”
This is an upbeat time of year, but it can also be filled with an unusual amount of stress and uncertainty.
Often there are unrealistic perceptions and expectations, along with an abundance of commercialization, all of which can put even the most even-tempered person on edge.
But you can make the seasons brighter for those around you as well as yourself if you choose to be kind.
Beverly Davis, Meriter Hospital chaplain, hospice chaplain at Unity Hospice in Door County, an expert on anti-bullying and a children’s author, said you can make life more memorable by simply choosing to be kind.
Davis, who earned a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP).
“Before losing your temper over a service that was delayed or a package that hasn’t arrived, remember, it’s everyone’s holiday season, too, not just yours,” Davis advised. “Before lashing out at someone who has put you on hold, try to be patient,” Davis added. “You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes or what their life is like when they leave their job.”
Davis said people should choose to be kind before starting an argument. “If your neighbor’s dog is barking up a storm, carefully choose your words so the outcome may build bridges between you instead of blockades,” Davis added, “which can be much harder to discard.”
Random acts
of kindness
Look around — what can you do to improve the world with one random act of kindness at a time?
“When you don’t know someone or even when you do,” Davis said, “start by simply acknowledging their presence.”
At the hospital, when she’s at work, people walk by each other wearing a mask and a shield. “We make eye-to-eye contact,” Davis said. “You can do the same. Even with a mask on during the pandemic, smile at the other person. I believe we can read each other’s facial expressions in our eyes.”
She pointed out that smiling and nodding are greetings which mean we’re not ignoring each other.
“We’re acknowledging each other with these small acts of kindness,” she said.
Books about kindness
Davis, who was emotionally abused growing up, know firsthand that the effects of unkindness and being bullied can stay with you all your life.
Davis said once bullying starts, it has a deep impact on families and communities.
“The acts of marginalizing people doesn’t just effect the person being hurt; it effects everyone in your life, as it did mine,” Davis said.
When she was completing a Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Davis had a dream which became her first book, Great Gray, a book about exceeding no expectations.
“In a dream I saw the idea for writing a book series for children of all ages about the power of believing in yourself. In my first book, Great Gray, the elephants in India stopped bullying Gray when he saved their village. He became the local hero despite the fact that one of his ears looked much different than the other elephants,” Davis said.
Davis’s newest book, the nationally award-winning Winging It! A Monarch Love Story, is based on a true story. In the book, “Chesterina,” a Monarch butterfly is successfully guided by her human friends, Grandma Eileen and her granddaughter Maya to her new life at Edna’s Garden in Chicago.
Her books all demonstrate the importance of unconditional love and how it changes the world we live in. Her books are meant to showcase the best in all of us no matter how different we may be.
All four of her books are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bevdavisauthor.com, thewordverve.com and independent booksellers.
In a Wisconsin café
A couple of weeks ago, Davis stopped at a diner in the small town of Luxemburg on her way to her Door County hospice work.
After enjoying a dinner and dessert she learned the diner didn’t accept credit cards; they only took cash, and the ATM was empty.
She was rustling through her purse looking for cash when suddenly a stranger came over to the table and said not to worry, she had already paid for Davis’s meal.
“This is a wonderful example of a simple act of kindness and paying it forward,” Davis said.
And good things you say and do during the holidays can follow you throughout the year.
“Why not try out a random act of kindness approach?” Davis asked. “The holidays are the perfect time to get started.”
