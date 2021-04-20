Colonial Club Mother's Day baskets promote local businesses

The management team at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center was discussing what to do about this year’s Mother’s Day event. The normal tradition is a luncheon on the Friday before Mother’s Day, but last year’s event was cancelled and now this year, it still didn’t look promising to bring a bunch of people together.
Executive Director Bob Power said the team came up with the idea of putting together a gift basket for people to purchase. From there, the team thought it would be a great idea to put items together from local small businesses. Melody Riedel, Director of Programs & Operations then approached several local businesses to gauge interest and the project was born.
“To be able to provide a unique gift basket for moms, while simultaneously helping out some local businesses just seemed like a great idea,” Riedel said.
There are two baskets available at $40 and $60. Both baskets include a chocolate chip cookie from Crumbl Cookies, a spiced honey cake cupcake from Baker’s Table, Tipsy Cow Rum Creams from Cannery Wine & Spirits, an African violet from Sun Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Avon Hand Cream & Lip Balm from local Avon rep Janice Winfeldt and Honduran coffee from Beans ‘n Cream. The $60 basket also includes a beautiful book called “The Grace of Ordinary Days” written by Sun Prairie resident Bernie Saunders and his mother Kay.
Orders can be placed by calling 837-4611 or emailing info@colonialclub.org. Orders are due by April 28. Baskets will be available for pickup on Friday, May 7.
