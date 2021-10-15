Take in the Great Apple Crunch at Dane County Farmers Market
Grab a bag of apples at the Dane County Farmers Market and enjoy making some fall time treats.

The Dane County Farmers Market joins schools, preschools, colleges, and hospitals across Wisconsin in the annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch! Navigating into another school year, the market hopes you take time this week to enjoy a locally-grown apple and show some love to farmers, teachers, schools, and students who are navigating this new landscape.

The market will also celebrate National Farm to School Month and the nourishing connections between schools and local farmers by crunching into apples sourced from market vendors.

Saturday Market on the Square

When: Saturdays, June 19 - Nov. 13, from 6:15 am - 1:45 pm
EBT Services are provided at the DCFM Info Booth at top of State Street from 7 am - 1 pm. Look for the green tent!

Wednesday Market on 200 block MLK Jr. Blvd

When: Wednesdays, June 23 - Nov. 3 from 8:30 am - 1:45 pm
EBT Services provided at the DCFM Info Booth on the 200 block of MLK Jr. Blvd from 10:30 am - 1 pm. Look for the green tent!
 

