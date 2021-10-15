Take in the Great Apple Crunch at Dane County Farmers Market

The Dane County Farmers Market joins schools, preschools, colleges, and hospitals across Wisconsin in the annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch! Navigating into another school year, the market hopes you take time this week to enjoy a locally-grown apple and show some love to farmers, teachers, schools, and students who are navigating this new landscape.
The market will also celebrate National Farm to School Month and the nourishing connections between schools and local farmers by crunching into apples sourced from market vendors.