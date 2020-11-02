Meet the Author: Mary Lang Sollinger

Meet the Author: Mary Lang Sollinger

Join the Sun Prairie Public Library for a conversation with Wisconsin author, Mary Lang Sollingeron Monday, Nov. 2. She'll be discussing her new book, From Inspiration to Activism: A Personal Journey Through Obama's Presidential Campaign Trail, and sharing her experience hosting a fundraiser at her home with Senator Obama in the fall of 2007 as well as her work canvassing across the Midwest and serving on President Obama’s National Finance Committee.

Mary Lang Sollinger offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at political canvassing and fundraising while following ordinary people doing extraordinary things for the love of their country. 

This virtual event will be held via Zoom.Visit the events calendar on our website (www.sunlib.org) to register to attend. Email sunref@sunlib.org or call 825-0702 with questions.

Monday, Nov. 2 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Load comments