Meet the Author: Mary Lang Sollinger
Join the Sun Prairie Public Library for a conversation with Wisconsin author, Mary Lang Sollingeron Monday, Nov. 2. She'll be discussing her new book, From Inspiration to Activism: A Personal Journey Through Obama's Presidential Campaign Trail, and sharing her experience hosting a fundraiser at her home with Senator Obama in the fall of 2007 as well as her work canvassing across the Midwest and serving on President Obama’s National Finance Committee.
Mary Lang Sollinger offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at political canvassing and fundraising while following ordinary people doing extraordinary things for the love of their country.
This virtual event will be held via Zoom.Visit the events calendar on our website (www.sunlib.org) to register to attend. Email sunref@sunlib.org or call 825-0702 with questions.
Monday, Nov. 2 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.