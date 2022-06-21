Sound of Sun Prairie is back after a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic with a full schedule of events for the summer, including two performances in Sun Prairie: Drums on Parade on July 2 and the Thank You Show on July 9.
The Thank you Show is a free show kicking off at 8 p..m. in Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field to thank the community and everyone who has been involved or supported Sound over the last half-century.
At the show, Sound will be joined by performances from the Echo Alumni and the Green Beret Marching Band in Rock County.
“We are welcoming Echo back, Melrose said. “It’s a thank you to everyone in the community. It will have a special place in our hearts.”
Echo is composed of every former Sound member, its name created as a play on words for what comes after Sound.
This summer is really different,” Business Manager Ian Melrose said. The first 50 years, the group was a part of MACBDA, which has since disbanded.”
The Mid-America Competing Band Directors Association (MACBDA) was the premiere competition for marching bands across the midwest. Now, Sound has joined Drum Corps International (DCI) in their SoundSport Division. DCI hosts numerous competitions throughout the summer for marching ensembles.
“As a part of their SoundSport Class, we will be performing at DCI shows on July 2, in Sun Prairie, July 3 in Cedarburg, July 8 in Dubuque and July 10 in LaCrosse,” Sound Director Matt McVeigh said.
“SoundSport provides a dynamic world class stage for performance ensembles to experience the joy of the marching performance arts,” according to SoundSport’s website.
Drums on Parade is a DCI event July 2 that is hosted by The Madison Scouts. There will be marching bands from Dubuque, La Crosse, Rockford, Rosemont and Madison in addition to Sound.
The 2022 Sound program features the most first-time students in program history. According to Melrose, only 15-20 students are returning and around 50 are new and hadn’t done this before.
Sound will have a dress rehearsal at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
“It will be the first time students will be in uniform since 2019,” Melrose said. “I’m sure there will be some nerves.”
Every summer there is a theme to the program. According to McVeigh, this year’s show focuses on the sun.
“There are themes related to the cycles of the sun that are especially meaningful to us, and that was a very intentional decision for our 50th year,” McVeigh said. “We have used the rising and setting of the sun as symbols of our growth for years.”
The directors wanted to select a show that dealt with imagery and concepts that would provide an identity for the group.
“It’s fitting for Sound of Sun Prairie to use the setting of the sun rising and setting and rising again,” he said. “Moving forward it doesn’t change.”
The Sound will also head to Florida at the end of the season and march down Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom Parade at Walt Disney World.
“Disney World is also celebrating their 50th Anniversary, so we thought it was a good fit,” he said.
The directors wanted to create a new and fun opportunity each year to draw more student interest into the program as it builds back up post-pandemic.
“They are going to perform in the Magic Kingdom Parade in front of tens of thousands of people,” Melrose said.
Sound has gone through a lot of change over the years, but their constant success is driven through values that build character and create one big family that lasts a lifetime.
Every year we are a new group reinventing ourselves,” McVeigh said. “We are the Sound of Sun Prairie, not the sounds of Sun Prairie. We are unified as one.”