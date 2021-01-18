Royal Oaks second grader helps kids without beds

Royal Oaks 2nd grader, Ryan Wilcenski and to his mom, Stephanie recently donated $200, along with 49 pillows, 10 blankets, and 15 sheet sets to the Bed Lady program.

The Bed Lady Program would like to extend a giant thank you to Royal Oaks 2nd grader, Ryan Wilcenski and to his mom, Stephanie.

They recently donated $200, along with 49 pillows, 10 blankets, and 15 sheet sets to the program. Ryan worked with his teacher at Royal Oaks, Mr. Bencher, and several classmates, family, and friends to collect all of the donated items.

Ryan would like to help more kids so they do not have to sleep on the floor. Ryan was glad the programs helps kids sleep better.

The Bed Lady Program was created to provide school aged children and youth with a comfortable bed to sleep on. The program delivers new beds to Sun Prairie school children in need. Recipients get a direct referral from a school social worker or the Community Social Worker with Joining Forces for Families.

To request a bed, talk to a school social worker or the Joining Forces for Families Community Social worker at 608-825-3225. To donate, visitsunshineplace.org/services/child-outreach/bed-lady/

