Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County receives $1.5 million donation for regional workforce center

Marianne & Steve Schlecht are donating a major gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) for the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center scheduled to open in March of 2023 in Fitchburg, WI. The Center is a partnership with the Madison Area Builders Association, and will include an entrepreneurship center to be named the “Schlecht Entrepreneurship Center”.
The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will provide technical training to prepare young people and their families for jobs as plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters and other in-demand trades. The Schlecht Entrepreneurship Center will work with groups like Harvard Business School, Madison Area Builders Association, WRTP/Big Step and others to teach participants the soft skills, wealth building and business skills needed to be successful in whatever paths they choose.
“I am blown away by this transformational gift and the generosity of Marianne and Steve. Their investment in the future of young people in our community is simply amazing,” says Michael Johnson, President & CEO of BGCDC, “this transformational gift will allow us to create opportunities for so many young people, women, and people of color that will enter into the building trades, filling opportunities that exist in today’s market place. “
The average annual salary in the Dane County for skilled trade workers is about $43,000 or $21.50 per hour. BGCDC serves youth from a variety of backgrounds so the center will partner with more than a dozen nonprofit organizations to help diversify an industry that is currently struggling to fill needed positions.
“Marianne and I believe the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will be a critical hub for attracting more young people to great jobs in the trades and business ownership. The Boys & Girls Clubs and the Madison Area Builders Association have a masterful vision and plan that will make a difference for so many people in our community and beyond. We are happy to make a gift to support this groundbreaking partnership,” says Steve Schlecht, founder of Duluth Trading Company.
So far the Regional Workforce Center has raised $13.6 million towards a $17 million dollar goal. The plan is to build a $7 million dollar, state of the art workforce center and to start a $10 million dollar endowment with the Madison Community Foundation to ensure the workforce center can hire job coaches, job developers and additional support personnel in perpetuity to ensure its mission can be fulfilled in the years and decades to come.
