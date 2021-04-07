Lettuce Dream garden slated for Vandenburg Heights Park

C.H Bird Elementary and the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will construct a new community garden at Vandenburg Heights Park this spring called Lettuce Dream!
C.H. Bird students and families and neighborhood volunteers will tend the garden.
School officials say the garden will be a great center for people to gather and learn new skills together. Some additions to the garden will be kindness rocks, logs for people to sit on, and a library box.
Kids will also have the opportunity to help design the garden and make it part of the community.
