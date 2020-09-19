A police officer, a Lions Club member and a music teacher are all nominees for the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award.
Clyde Howell is a 20 year veteran of the Lions Club helping with raffles, Salvation Bell ringing campaigns, highway clean-up projects, National Night Out and fundraisers. Howell was awarded District Lion of the year in 2018 and the prestigious Knight of Sight Fellowship Award in 2015. Howell was nominated for the Reininger award for exemplifies the Lions Club’s mission to serve by reaching, touching and improving lives.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki, another nominee, served six years with the Wisconsin National Guard, including six months in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Storm. Konopacki joined the Sun Prairie Police department in June 2004 and was promoted to Shift Sergeant in 2008, Lieutenant in 2012 and appointed Support Services Lieutenant in 2017. Konopacki also established the department’s Police Chaplain Program and the Citizen Police Academy Program and is the department’s Public Information Officer. Konopacki is also involved with the Colonial Club, his local church and has been on Sun Prairie High School’s Football Coaching Staff since 2010.
Sun Prairie High School music teacher Steve Sveum was also nominated for the lifetime achievement award. Sveum retired this year after 35 years in the Sun Prairie Area School District. He is one of only three people to have directed the Sun Prairie High School Wind Ensemble since 1967. Sveum led Sun Prairie High School’s Jazz Ensemble to the “Essentially Ellington” competition in New York City 13 times. During his tenure, Steve was awarded various community honors and awards, including Music Teacher of the Year from the Madison Area Music Awards and the Colonial Club’s Community Partner Award. He also won the 2014 Jazz Education Achievement Award by Downbeat magazine and the 2020 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music.
Charles D. Ashley Award nominees
Three Sun Prairie residents have been nominated for the 2019 Charles D. Ashley Award.
Sunshine Supper volunteer Bill Baker was nominated for serving on the Sunshine Supper Committee, being involved in the Lions Club of Sun Prairie, participating in fundraising projects including Taste of Sun Prairie and the Lions Golf Tournament.
Baker is a Sun Prairie Media Center volunteer, producing and hosting two radio shows and provides live coverage at community events and sporting events for the Sun Prairie High School football and softball games. Baker is also a board member of the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Amy Skicki, who became the Executive Director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce this March, is another nominee. Skicki was a facilities manager and assistant general manager at the Prairie Athletic Club and is a freelance designer. She has been a board member for Shelter from the Storm Ministries and Tellurian UCAN, and on the planning committee for the Leadership Sun Prairie program. Skicki is on the Sun Prairie Sustainability Task Force and recently joined the Sun Prairie Rotary Club.
The Sun Prairie YMCA is another award nominee. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA launched a 24/7 emergency care childcare program for children of essential medical professionals and first responders. The YMCA also launched a meal program for children under 18 and seniors. The YMCA partnered with Community Schools, the Boys & Girls Club and the Neighborhood Navigators to set up grab & go and drive-thru meal sites throughout the city.
The nomination committee for both awards includes City of Sun Prairie Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, Amy McCutcheon and Sun Prairie Star managing editor Chris Mertes. The Sun Prairie City Council approves the nominees. The awards will be announced at the Oct. 6 city council meeting.
