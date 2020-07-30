Sun Prairie School board members Marilyn Peebles Ruffin and Steve Schroeder were nominated for Changemaker of the Year awards from the Wisconsin Public Education Network.
This year, Tara LeRoy, a community leader, activist and school board member for the Palmyra Eagle School District received the 2020 Changemaker of the Year award. LeRoy led the charge to stop the school district from dissolution following a failed referendum in Spring of 2019. She organized, educated, encouraged and advocated for the children of the Palmyra Eagle School District yearlong, with the constant goal of saving the Palmyra-Eagle School District from dissolution.
This year there were seven finalists for the Changemaker of the Year award, including Marilyn Peebles Ruffin, Sun Prairie school board member, nominated by Robert Meyer and Steve Schroeder, president of the Sun Prairie Area School District board, nominated anonymously.
Marilyn Peebles Ruffin, a member of the Sun Prairie School Board, was nominated by Robert Meyer. As the deputy clerk of the school board and a member of the community, Robert nominated Marilyn for her “tireless advocacy for all students of Sun Prairie.” Congratulations to Marilyn on the nomination and for being a changemaker for Wisconsin kids!
Steve Schroeder, President of the Sun Prairie School Board, was nominated anonymously. Steve’s nominator said, “He leads in a manner that builds consensus, but also has the courage to challenge others when it comes to meeting the needs of ALL students. He is a champion for the staff in Sun Prairie and even recently brought about a dedicated health care clinic for district employees and their families. As if this is not enough, he has helped to increase community awareness of education issues through the writing of several resolutions; many of which have been shared state-wide. Further, he supports hundreds of administrators from all around Wisconsin in his role at the Association for Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA). I admire Steve’s drive, dedication, and determination to do what is right — even when doing what is right is not easy.”
The Wisconsin Public Education Network is a statewide alliance of parents, educators, board members, administrators, school districts, organizations, and grassroots groups who are committed to ensuring the success of every student in every public school. Learn more at WisconsinNetwork.org.
