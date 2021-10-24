Sun Prairie family honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

The Danielson Family of Sun Prairie have been named one of the “Bigs” of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County. Their “Big” award was handed out on Sept. 23 at the organization’s Dream Big Gala at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
There are currently 18 “Littles” in Sun Prairie waiting for a match. The Danielsons’ story shows how families and couples can get involved in the program to make a difference in the lives of kids in the community.
When Dreyan was first matched with Nicky, Michael, and their daughter Jada, he was struggling academically and socially in school, and was participating in a program to help him catch up. The Big Family jumped right in, getting to know Dreyan through their weekly outings. But Nicky wanted to do even more, and with the support of Dreyan’s mom, started volunteering regularly in his classroom–and continued to do so for his entire 2nd grade year. Dreyan had a desire to improve and grow, so with the combined efforts of an engaged parent, a dedicated teacher, and an invested Big Family, Dreyan started to soar.
His school work improved, as did his interactions with his peers. He was able to graduate from his program, but still chooses to attend in order to help other students who also need a little boost. Dreyan learned to take pride in school and see value in himself. And now, he’s leading as he shares those same lessons with his peers.
