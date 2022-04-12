UW Varsity Band Spring Concert returns to Kohl Center April 22, 23

Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching Band halftime shows at football games to UW Varsity Band appearances at volleyball, hockey, and basketball games. In the spring semester the band offers runout concerts that bring Badger Spirit to communities across the state and celebrate with a culminating annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert at the Kohl Center.
The band is excited to welcome fans back to the concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Honoring Badger Band traditions and featuring new halftime charts, the April 2022 UW Varsity Band Spring Concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.
Highlights for this year’s show include “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco” along with long-time favorites like “Space Badgers,” “If You Want to Be a Badger” and our signature Badger Band Finale. Get your tickets now and help us welcome Director Corey Pompey and the 2021-2022 Badger Band back to the Kohl Center. All proceeds benefit the Badger Band program.
Dr. Pompey and members of the band are available for interviews about the upcoming concert. Contact Eric Murtaugh, ebmurtaugh@wisc.edu.
UW Varsity Band Spring Concert: Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m.