The Sun Prairie area, like all Dane County communities, has a growing senior population, many of whom no longer drive and are in need of nutritious food. Losing personal transportation is a hurdle that leads many seniors to turn to meals delivered by volunteers at their local senior center.
The Colonial Club and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) partner to offer meals delivered by volunteers to seniors in Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Marshall, and Deerfield.
Sun Prairie has an urgent need for more drivers to make sure the program can reach all those who need meals delivered. Volunteer drivers deliver meals over the noon hour and can receive mileage reimbursement and extra liability insurance.
Please consider volunteering -- pay it forward now, so it’s there for you later! For more information about delivering meals to seniors, contact Mary Schmelzer by phone at 608-441-7896 or via email at mschmelzer@rsvpdane.org.