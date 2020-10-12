There was an error in the photo caption of "Ice skating in Wetmore Park" in Winnowings of the Oct. 9 Sun Prairie Star. The caption incorrectly indicates the park was named for James Wetmore. The park was named for Charles 'Chuck" Wetmore, a well-respected teacher who taught at Sun Prairie High School starting in 1927 and over his 35 year career became the high school principal. He served on the WIAA board and was a charter member and past president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, according to Sun Prairie historian Joe Chase.

