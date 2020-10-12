There was an error in the photo caption of "Ice skating in Wetmore Park" in Winnowings of the Oct. 9 Sun Prairie Star. The caption incorrectly indicates the park was named for James Wetmore. The park was named for Charles 'Chuck" Wetmore, a well-respected teacher who taught at Sun Prairie High School starting in 1927 and over his 35 year career became the high school principal. He served on the WIAA board and was a charter member and past president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, according to Sun Prairie historian Joe Chase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.