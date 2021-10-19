A Sun Prairie Girl Scout’s Gold Project to install a new walkway at Patrick Marsh has been completed.
Sun Prairie High School senior Lauretta Loesch, a 12-year Girl Scout, has been planning since 2019 to construct the new boardwalk at Patrick Marsh wildlife area. Hikers at Patrick Marsh may now access the 65-foot-long, 6-foot-wide wooden structure providing safe passage over a flood-prone trail that has been a nuisance to marsh visitors for years.
During wet seasons, rain and snow melt accumulates between the small kettle pond and Patrick Marsh Lake, covering the trail in as much as a foot of water.
Hikers were long forced to take lengthy detours or turn back, but after years of resignation and complaining, Loesch partnered with Groundswell Conservancy, the land stewards of Patrick Marsh, to bring her vision of a better trail to life.
Loesch used 3D modeling software to design a puncheon — a structure that is similar to a boardwalk but is less intrusive to wetland plants and animals. Puncheons rest on sills placed directly on the ground. Unlike a boardwalk, puncheons do not require cement pilings.
Puncheons are also more stable for chronically wet soil, easy to disassemble and move, and have less environmental impact than hikers stirring up the soil.
“I had been a member of the Discovery Club while I was at Patrick Marsh,” Loesch explained on Saturday, while she helped other volunteers to finish the puncheon’s construction. "That was the first time I came to a wildlife area. Something I started to notice was when we went in the spring when it started to rain — this whole area would be flooded under sometimes a foot of water. That was a disappointment for the club members because then you'd have to stay on this half of the marsh -- we couldn't go and do our experiments and exploration over there,” Loesch recalled. “It really just blocked everything off and was kind of annoying.”
As she and her family hiked at Patrick Marsh, they continued to notice the flooding. “We always would have to turn back or take this huge detour around the whole thing,” Loesch said. “Then when I started working on my Gold Award and I was brainstorming what could I do for this service project. This was definitely the thing that was at the forefront on my mind.”
The Gold Award, a Girl Scout honor comparable to the Eagle award in Boy Scouts. is earned by only 5.4% of eligible girls. The Gold Award is a community service leadership project that seeks to tackle an issue at its roots and create lasting change in a girl’s community and beyond.
Construction took place in two parts: Last Friday, Oct. 8, was a big day for Loesch and the team at Groundswell Conservancy because they successfully completed important work laying down the puncheon to prepare for the final build. A devoted Groundswell volunteer, Ron, shared his carpentry expertise.
Part two took place on Saturday, Oct. 16, when more than 20 community volunteers - including former mayor Joe Chase — showed up to lend a hand completing the joist platforms, decking, and railing for the puncheon.
But the work began in the fall of 2019 when Loesch reached out to Groundswell Conservancy with an idea to improve the trails.
After meeting with her, Groundswell assigned Loesch a conservationist mentor, BJ Byers, and the two spent hours brainstorming, researching, designing, and trouble-shooting the plans for the puncheon.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed construction from the originally planned summer 2020 date, but did not stop Loesch, who completed fundraising efforts, and managed to raise $1,050.22 last year towards lumber costs thanks to generous community members and gracious Google match donations.
Lumber prices, however, had a different idea.
“Yeah they doubled,” Loesch said. “I raised over $1,000 — I think close to $1,100. But obviously, when we got our new quotes, due to supply chain issues with the pandemic, it had really gone up, so Groundswell had a lot of great donors and grants that were able to contribute the rest of the costs.”
Using email campaigns and a website devoted to her Gold Award project, Loesch kept up community interest and engagement about her project throughout the COVID-19 pandemic (check out her website here.)
“This is fantastic because we've always known how many people like to visit Patrick Marsh, but there are wet areas and things like that, and so having a better path will just allow people enjoy it and people can enjoy it even more,” remarked Groundswell Conservancy Executive Director Jim Welsh, who was on hand to see the puncheon’s completion. “It’s pretty exciting.”
Welsh, who is retiring as Groundswell’s executive director, said it was satisfying to see the project completed before he departs. He said the project should last for a considerable period of time.
“Gosh, I hope it lasts, probably 15 years, given the lifetime of the wood . . . this is designed so that we could lift off the top and replace the bottom,” Welsh said. “It'll be heavy, and awkward, but we could -- assuming the boardwalk itself stays in good shape -- we could just lift it up and replace some of the stuff that touches the ground.
Welsh also had some compliments for Loesch.
“Lauretta has been fantastic. She's got a lot of great leadership skills, and I think she's going to go far,” Welsh said. “We really enjoyed working with her.”
Loesch said she hopes that her puncheon will help make the beauty of Patrick Marsh accessible to more community members and enhance the trail for years to come.
“It's really exciting,” Loesch said, when asked what it was like for her to see it near completion. “Especially because it's taken all this time and planning and it's something I've been working on putting my whole heart into it quite literally,” Loesch said. “So seeing it really come to life and like, it looks so nice out here -- it's just an awesome thing.”
Individuals considering similar community benefit projects at Patrick Marsh should call Groundswell Conservancy at 608-258-9797, or email Tony or BJ through the conservancy’s website at groundswellconservancy.org.