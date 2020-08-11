Storyteller and author Vivian Probst is putting the spotlight on the 100th anniversary of women’s landmark victory of getting the right to vote.
Interestingly, Wisconsin led the way by being the first state to grant that right.
Now comes another first. Probst has spent twenty years researching and founding the groundbreaking framework for WEnglish,™ a gender-neutral form of English.
Her research began when she was studying the Periodic Table of Elements for a character in one of her stories.
“When I saw that helium was symbolized as HE I began to wonder about the origin of hundreds of other words,” she says.
“Imagine my shock to see that those of us who are not men virtually disappear within the English language,” she says.
On Aug. 25, Probst will speak to the Sun Prairie Rotary Club about WEnglish and the back story of writing her new series.
WEnglish –A Model for Change
WEnglish is a new way to read and write English that champions the right for women to have their own words beyond male connotations.
“Tha Womun Who Forgot Who She Was”, the first in a five-book series, is written in WEnglish and comes with its own glossary. “It’s not at all complicated,” Probst says. “The glossary provides a list of words that are not used and words that replace these. Occasionally a word spelling needs to change, but not often.”
Book One in the series is being released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote by giving us our own words.
“The English language doesn’t contain any words that don’t tie us specifically to men,” Probst says.
She wants to inspire people to write and speak English without unnecessary gender influence.
Many words and phrases have male gender-based connotations and permeate nearly every aspect of our society,” Probst says.
“These words are so entrenched in the English language that we don’t think twice about using them –until now,” she says.
English contains over 10.000 masculine words. She notes there are virtually no words for women that don’t include masculine words.
“For example,” she says, “Words like amen, mention, and many are so folded into our vocabulary that we don’t realize how unconsciously and subliminally we are affected or how deeply these words fixate us into gender bias. If we use words that are not gender equal, we’re disinviting wimin from an equal status in language. It is the deepest form of inequality.”
About the Book
“Tha Womun Who Forgot Who She Was: Book One –Leaving Her Dungeon of Despair”
No need to wonder if Tha in the book title or the word Womun seem to be spelled incorrectly. Actually, they are spelled exactly as the author intended.
“Our most common word in English is ‘the’. Notice its masculine spelling. WEnglish fixes that by spelling ‘the’ as it sounds, either ‘tha’ or ‘the’, as we do with ‘a’ and ‘an’. Voila, gender balance,” she say.
In her new novel Avery Victoria Spencer is the first female bank president in a small Midwestern city. She lives a luxurious but lonely life, spending more money than she earns. Deeply in debt, and facing bankruptcy and public disgrace, she doesn’t know why she can’t stop her destructive behavior. Only a miracle can save her.
Twenty years earlier, Probst says her character suffered a trauma so devastating she forgot a chunk of her life, including recognizing her husband and twin daughters. But then she begins to have dreams that give her clues to her past. Only then can she piece her life back together.
Probst hopes to release “Book Two: Waking from Her Realm of Weariness” by the end of 2020.
Probst says reading her new book in WEnglish is a game changer because it cancels out gender bias so readers can enjoy what she calls WEquality with words.
Since English is now the world’s most common language, Probst says, “I believe all of us need to have respectful communication with each other. Words make a difference –It’s a perfect time to bring gender equality to our language.”
More info at vivianprobst.com/WEnglish
