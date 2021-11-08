Groundswell is partnering with Patrick Marsh Middle School to plant 25 acres of prairie at Patrick Marsh on Friday, Nov. 12 from noon-4 p.m. and your help would go a long way.
It’s hard to visualize just how big 25 acres is, but it’s big. Here’s a map of the planting:
Luckily, we’ll have a few hundred Patrick Marsh Middle School students who will spread prairie seed by hand. This will speed up the process considerably!
Before the students arrive at 2pm, we need volunteers by noon to help set up traffic cones and pin flags to mark the planting grid (which has already been created) for planting. This breaks the planting into smaller, more manageable areas and will help guide the students as they walk lines through the field.
We also want your help to plant! There is a 5-acre section near the parking lot (see orange area in map above) that we would like to plant before the students arrive and your help would be greatly appreciated. You’re welcome to help with any of the other 20 acres as well!
If you would like to help prepare for and plant this prairie, please email BJ@groundswellconservancy.org. There is no requirement to stay for the entire time, but I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday afternoon. I hope to see you out there for this once in a lifetime experience.