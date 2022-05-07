10 Years AgoMay 3, 2012
The Sun Prairie School Board’s Education and Policy Committee on April 30 discussed the option of creating a charter school in Sun Prairie.
Members of the Sun Prairie City Council on May 1 voted to approve a final development agreement with Walmart Real Estate. The approval clears the way for the start of the Walmart construction project, which will include the demolition of the former Pick ‘n Save building at 2105 McCoy Road to expand the existing Walmart.
The Roundy’s Foundation Focused on Feeding Families Tour recently made donations to six local food pantries. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry received 2,595 pounds of food and a $500 check April 24 in Madison.
Two Sun Prairie students, Zoe Flynn and Peyton Zak, will be joining other students from around the country June 20 for the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) national competition in Orlando, Fla.
BIRTH: A girl to Paul and Erin Ruby, April 9.
DEATH: Ernest Gerber, 90, April 27.
25 Years AgoMay 8, 1997
After 10 years of planning, the congregation of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church is moving into a new worship space this weekend. Father Larry Bakke, pastor of St. Albert’s, said the congregation will take time for a moment of reflection in the original church and then proceed to the new church as a united congregation during all masses.
Sports camps, playground sites and classes are among the new items being offered as part of the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department’s 1997 summer programming. Sign up begins at 3:45 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Sun Prairie High School.
The Sun Prairie NHS Chapter welcomed 11 new senior members and 36 new junior members as part of the installation ceremony.
Prom King and Queen Aaron Katzmarek and Sarah McCutcheon, pictured in this issue, celebrate their selection following Saturday’s coronation at the 1997 Junior Prom.
Five finalists have been selected in the search for two new principals to manage Prairie View Middle School and Patrick Marsh Middle School next year.
WEDDING: Ronnie Kledzik and Steve Kirkwood, March 15.
50 Years AgoMay 11, 1972
Bruce A. Harrison is the new editor of The Star-Countryman. “I am 45 years old, married and have two children. Freeport, Ill., is presently home to the Harrison family,” wrote Harrison.
Various sites for housing for the elderly are still being considered.
The vacant house on the Mrs. Ferne Brown farm was completely destroyed by fire. The fire was started with the purpose of removing the house. No arrests were made, but it was explained by city officials that city ordinances require permission for such a procedure.
Nelson’s Jewelry has moved from the downtown location to the Main Shopping Center.
The City of Sun Prairie is in the 16th Senate Senatorial district represented by C.W. Thompson of Stoughton. However, it is now part of the assembly district represented by David O’Malley of Waunakee, while the town of Sun Prairie continues to be represented by Harland Everson of Albion. The city is now in the 38th assembly district.
About 200 persons gathered in Sacred Hearts Church Friday for the May Fellowship Day, sponsored by Laity Interfaith Dialogue Committee.
Graduates from the University of Wisconsin Platteville are James and John Blaska and Terry Tjugum.
In a feature article, Ernie Brooks looks back on his first year with the YMCA here.
WEDDINGS: Edyth Greene and Michael Fitzpatrick, May 6; Mary Porter and Michael Sellers, April 8.
DEATH: Benjamin Anderson, 65, May 2.
75 Years AgoMay 8, 1947
Doris Jane Metoxen is the valedictorian of the senior class. George M. Kronke and Mary Suzanne Walker tied for salutatorian.
The golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Arains will be celebrated May 11. The parents of Mrs. Arians came to this country in 1863 and started the general store in North Bristol. Anton took the blue ribbon for butter-making in the 1893 World’s Fair.
At Deansville, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Martinelli have bought the Lester Knapton store and the property of Mrs. Johannes Skalitzky and will formerly open the store May 10.
Cains Beauty Shop will open for business today in the Krebs building.
M. Curtis Farmer was reappointed village attorney.
Graduates (sophomore year) of Sacred Hearts High School are rehearsing for their class play, “Nose For News,” to be presented May 18.
Crowning of Mary the May Queen was held at Sacred Hearts on Sunday. Karen Brandenstein crowded the statue.
At Sunday’s Gardens many plants sell for spring planting (petunias, etc.) sell at 25 to 30 cents per dozen.
WEDDINGS: Kathleen Angela Ryan and James Foley, May 1; Betty Jane Wilcox and Zeno Weisensel, May 1.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Zimmerman, May 5.
DEATHS: Mrs. John Schwenn, 88, May 6; Mrs. Elizabeth Wedel, 72, May 4.
100 Years AgoMay 5, 1922
Miss Estelle Hayden was elected president of the third district of the Wisconsin Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Sun Prairie’s streets are soon to be oiled. This will be good news for the housewives.
The work of graveling the token road beginning at the village limits of Sun Prairie will be started this week. The road has been almost impassable at times this spring, and it was difficult to get over even with horses.
A syndicated feature tells of the development of radio from 1827 when it was first observed that the magnetic discharge from a leyden jar would magnetize a steel needle, to 1921, when numerous broadcasting stations were open for public use.
“The Children’s Hour,” a health program will be presented by children of both the public and parochial schools tomorrow evening.
WEDDINGS: Geneva Ellen Atkins and William Buss, May 6; Margaret C. Haberman and Ernest L. Freidel, May 9.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. M.F. Norris, May 9.
125 Years AgoMay 6, 1897
Bowie and Montague are practical carpet weavers who have established themselves here at the home of Frank Montague near the Exchange Hotel. They use in their work the celebrated Newcomb flying shuttle loom. The work which these ladies do is of a high order.
C.G. Crosse is putting a new stairway in the rear of his drug store building. Access to E.C. Cobb’s dental parlors will now be reached from Bristol Street instead of from Main Street.
The 29 men who compose a hook and ladder team were chosen at a special meeting held at city hall Monday evening. S.T. Burgess was elected captain and coach. The team will practice every evening at the driving park until the date of the tournament.
J.E. Morton, who for 17 years has acted as station agent for the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway here, resigned his position May 1. He is succeeded by E.J. Erickson of Oconomowoc.
O.W. Sprecher is putting out a bright and pithy little sheet in Burke. Subscriptions are $10 per year, paid in advance. An item in the paper looks down upon Sun Prairie as a rough town, where they have more saloons than preachers.